Notice issued on plea seeking NAAC communication be declared illegal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered notice on a writ petition from City-based Indian Centre for Academic Ranking and Excellence, to declare a communication dated January 21 last of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in Bangalore, to Directorate of Higher Education in Maharashtra, as motivated, biased, without jurisdiction and therefore illegal.

Justice K Ravichandra Baabu issued two weeks notice when the petition from the Ranking company came up for hearing on February 13.

According to advocate Murali Kumaran, the petitioner company was providing comprehensive rating services for universities and educational institutions across the country. It, upon being declared to be a successful bidder, entered into an MoU on August 18, 2017 with NAAC for extending services – data validation and verification for assessment and accreditation purposes. As per the MoU, the petitioner firm intimated NAAC about the details of higher education institutions to which the petitioner company was extending its services, so that such institutions will not be allotted to the petitioner company, to ascertain impartiality.

By merely misconstruing, NAAC issued a show cause notice dated October 31, 2018, stating that there was a breach of the terms of the contract, to which the firm gave a reply on November 8, 2018, and further action was dropped. The Council, vide e-tender notice dated September 7, 2018, called for applications for empanelment for data validation and verification. The petitioner took part in it and was declared to be technically qualified.

While so, the Council officials, who were unofficially rendering private consultancy services to higher education institutions in various parts of the country, got disturbed due to the growth and the preferences by the institutions across the country towards the petitioner company, which resulted in threatening and forcing it to withdraw from the tender process.

In the course of its business activity, the Directorate of Higher Education in Maharashtra invited the petitioner to conduct a workshop for the public universities and higher education institutions by giving a seminar on New NAAC methodology and the Maharashtra State Institutional Ranking Framework, on January 23, 2019. While so, the Council issued the impugned communication dated January 21 last to the Maharashtra Higher Education Directorate and a news item was published by an English daily on January 23, stating that the NAAC has banned the petitioner firm. Hence, the present petition.

Nalini’s mother wants State to save daughter

Chennai: Padma, mother of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case accused Nalini, has moved the Madras High Court to save her daughter and her son-in-law Murugan, who were on an indefinite fast unto death in the Vellore prison. In her petition, Padma submitted that the State had decided to release all seven accused in the case five months ago. It also forwarded its recommendation to the Governor. With a view to impressing upon him, the duo have been on an indefinite fast since February 5. Their health is deteriorating day by day. So, the State must take appropriate steps to save their lives, she said. The petition may come up for hearing today.

SHRC seeks report on 3-year-old accident case

Chennai: The State Human Rights Commission on Thursday took suo moto cognisance of the plight of two sisters who were severely injured in an accident involving the Greater Chennai Corporation’s garbage collection lorry in 2016. It has sought a detailed report from the city corporation commissioner on the accident. The rights body took up the case based on a report in a Tamil daily about how the family was struggling even two years after the accident. On July 20, 2016, Radhika and Devika, were walking at Karampakkam to their school when they were hit by the lorry. Both were said to have suffered hip fracture and were bedridden for many months.