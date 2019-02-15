Plea to include permanent address in licence

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A writ plea has been filed in the Madras High Court for a direction to the State and Central transport departments to include the permanent addresses of applicants too, in driving licence/smart card. Justice D Krishna Kumar, before whom the petition from South India Driving School Owners Federation, came up on Thursday, issued notice to secretaries of the State Transport department and the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in New Delhi, returnable in four weeks.

According to petitioner, a majority of the people, who seek driving licence are from other parts of the State and country. These people used to mention the addresses of the driving schools alone in the application. The application for smart card licences, being issued from January this year, contained only the temporary address column in the application.

Permanent address column is missing, putting those persons to serious inconvenience. Incorporating the driving school address alone is improper. In the event of any untoward incident, the owners of such schools have to face unnecessary troubles, petitioner contended.