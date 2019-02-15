Pulwama terror attack: Sevalaperi villagers mourn CRPF jawan G Subramanian

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The nondescript village of Sevalaperi was filled with sorrow over the loss of 28-year-old CRPF man G Subramanian in the suicide attack carried out by terrorists in Pulwama on Thursday.

According to sources, Subramanian of Sevalaperi near Kovilpatti was in the ill-fated bus that was blown up by the suicide bomber on Thursday, claiming the lives of 42 CRPF personnel on their way to Srinagar in a convoy. The attack took place just an hour after Subramanian spoke to his wife Krishnaveni who is in Thoothukudi. Subramanian was attached to Battalion 82.

Subramanian had completed a course in the ITI before joining the Indian Army at the age of 23. He was married to Krishnaveni a year ago.

Ganapathy, father of the CRPF man and a farmer, said that Subramanian had come home for one month for the Pongal festival and returned to Kashmir last Sunday.

"As soon as news of the suicide bomb attack spread on social media, we tried calling him, but he was not reachable," he added.

Subramanian has one elder brother working abroad and two sisters. He aspired to become a policeman, but in the meantime, he got selected in the CRPF, he added.

Tahsildar Lingaraj visited the house of Subramanian and expressed his condolences.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the bereaved family of Subramanian.