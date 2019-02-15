Right tech in right hands no threat, say experts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The right technology in the right hands does not pose a threat to India’s young becoming un-creative, was almost the unanimous conclusion of the expert panel at the end of the session on ‘Is too much tech making young India un-creative?’ on the second day of the ThinkEdu Conclave on Thursday.

“The usual idea is that technology will impede brainstorming. But, on the contrary, it will help brainstorming,” said Taran Singh, founder of ‘Melvano’, an app to help students and teachers of IIT connect. Speaking on her experiences of organising a literary festival in Kolkata and how tech helped bridge the gap, Director of Kolkata Literary Meet, Malavika Banerjee said, “We conduct the literary fest in Kolkata’s magnificent Victoria Hall where we faced certain issues like parking. We then started live streaming and the response increased manifold. People from Norway were listening to Bengali poetry.”

The resistance that technology meets then and there, has been historical, in many ways, said Pushpesh Pant, a former professor of JNU. The Andhra Pradesh government has put technology to good use, harnessing the interest of the non-resident Indian community in the development of their home towns, said Jayaram Komati, Special representative for North America, Andhra Pradesh Government.

Speaking on its pitfalls, Mayank Kumar, Co-founder of UpGrad, an online higher education platform said plagiarism was an important one and that they were working on several ways to combat it.