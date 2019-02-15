Tamil Nadu CM Palanisami announces Rs 20 lakh each to kin of two CRPF troopers

By IANS

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palanisami on Friday condoled the death of 45 CRPF troopers in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh each to the families of two troopers from the state who died.

He expressed his grief at the death of the two troopers from Tamil Nadu - G. Subramanian and C. Sivachandran - in the Thursday suicide bombing in Pulwama district.