Transparent monitoring can contain corruption: Varun Gandhi

Published: 15th February 2019 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Smriti Irani and Feroze Varun Gandhi speak at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai on Thursday | ASHWIN PRASATH/ P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The only way India can end corruption is by using an open data platform to track every expense incurred and make it public, said Feroze Varun Gandhi, Member of Parliament and BJP leader, speaking at TNIE’s ThinkEdu Conclave. Gandhi, who confessed that he “spent a lot of time on the field outside and much less inside parliament,” recommended removing opacity by using a system that will enable accountability for every rupee of public money spent, he said.

Pointing out that corruption has made its way deep into the bureaucracy, he said that it worried him how the majority of retired officials and bureaucrats now go on to directly work for private companies — some of which had been favoured heavily by the Department they had been working with. 

Making observations from data he obtained through the Right To Information Act, he said, “I found something very strange going on in the bureaucracy. I found that over 20 per cent of people in the last 10 years above and in the rank of a Joint Secretary have taken voluntary retirement. I have no problem with it. 

But a large number of them have gone on to work for private concerns that are in the same field they were working at and serving the government,” he said.

Linking this to how corruption had also grown among politicians, he said that in 1952 only one per cent of the population wanted to be professional politicians while in 2014 it had risen to 24 per cent. 
Shooting straight from the hip, he said that at point in time, he even wanted to diverge from the party’s idealogy to support certain issues. 

