Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman dies, husband and kids injured in road mishap

Saraswathi, wife of Saravanan, resided at Meeran Sahib Street in Chintadripet, along with their children, aged six years and three years. 

Published: 15th February 2019 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old woman was killed on the spot while her husband and two children had a narrow escape after the motorbike they were travelling on, collided with a lorry at Chintadripet on Wednesday night.

Saraswathi, wife of Saravanan, resided at Meeran Sahib Street in Chintadripet, along with their children, aged six years and three years. 

On Wednesday, the elder child fell sick and the couple were taking both the children to a hospital. “At 10.45 pm, a few metres away from home, the motorbike collided head-on with a lorry. The rear tyre of the vehicle ran over Saraswathi, killing her on the spot, while the others escaped with minor injuries,” said police. 

The passersby who witnessed the accident, rushed the family to hospital and nabbed the lorry driver Lagan Singh. It was found that Lagan Singh, a native of Haryana, was transporting automobile spare parts from Delhi. The public thrashed the driver who sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment. 
Saravanan worked as a daily labourer and his wife was a homemaker.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp