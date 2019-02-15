Woman dies, husband and kids injured in road mishap

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old woman was killed on the spot while her husband and two children had a narrow escape after the motorbike they were travelling on, collided with a lorry at Chintadripet on Wednesday night.

Saraswathi, wife of Saravanan, resided at Meeran Sahib Street in Chintadripet, along with their children, aged six years and three years.

On Wednesday, the elder child fell sick and the couple were taking both the children to a hospital. “At 10.45 pm, a few metres away from home, the motorbike collided head-on with a lorry. The rear tyre of the vehicle ran over Saraswathi, killing her on the spot, while the others escaped with minor injuries,” said police.

The passersby who witnessed the accident, rushed the family to hospital and nabbed the lorry driver Lagan Singh. It was found that Lagan Singh, a native of Haryana, was transporting automobile spare parts from Delhi. The public thrashed the driver who sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Saravanan worked as a daily labourer and his wife was a homemaker.