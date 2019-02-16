Home States Tamil Nadu

Pulwama Attack: 2 CRPF men from Tamil Nadu among those killed

 Two of the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the attack on Thursday were from Tamil Nadu — 28-year-old G Subramanian from Thoothukudi and 33-year-old Sivachandran from Ariyalur.

Deceased CRPF jawan Sivachandran’s wife being consoled by family and friends in Ariyalur, on Friday | Express

By P Thiruselvam & S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

ARIYALUR/THOOTHUKUDI: Two of the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the attack on Thursday were from Tamil Nadu — 28-year-old G Subramanian from Thoothukudi and 33-year-old Sivachandran from Ariyalur. Their families and friends were in a state of shock. 

Sivachandran was the sole breadwinner of his family. He is survived by a two-year-old son and pregnant wife. His brother, who was a daily wage labourer at Koyambedu market in Chennai, was electrocuted last year. 

His parents are agricultural labourers. “He was our only hope.. he has sacrificed his life for the country. Now, who will take care of us?” asks his father Chinnayan. “Our financial situation stabilised a little only after Sivachandran joined CRPF.”      

Subramanian, meanwhile, had spoken to his wife just an hour before the disastrous attack happened. He returned to Kashmir after leave only last Sunday. He got married recently and had come on a one-month vacation to celebrate Thala Pongal. The Tamil Nadu government has announced `20 lakh for the martyrs’ families.

