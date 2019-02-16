Home States Tamil Nadu

Alliance announcement in a day or two, says OPS

AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday said that alliance details for the upcoming election would be announced in a day or two. 

Published: 16th February 2019 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday said that alliance details for the upcoming election would be announced in a day or two. 
Answering queries of reporters, the AIADMK coordinator said, “As I had already revealed, we have been holding talks with national and regional parties for forging an alliance for the Lok Sabha elections. The situation is ripe for announcing the alliance details. Within a day or two, it will be revealed to you.” 

Responding to a question, Panneerselvam said around 2,000 applications had been received from party aspirants who wish to contest the Lok Sabha elections and interviews will start soon. Once the interviews are over, the list of candidates will be released.”
Answering another question, Panneerselvam said the present government had been implementing all the welfare measures initiated by late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. 

Meanwhile, BJP office bearers here said Union Minister Piyush Goyal is likely to visit Chennai on Saturday or Sunday to continue the alliance talks with the AIADMK and other parties and to finalise the seat sharing. 

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters at Madurai airport, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that BJP has made a strong combination in Tamil Nadu and it would be officially announced in a couple of days. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp