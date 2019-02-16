Alliance announcement in a day or two, says OPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday said that alliance details for the upcoming election would be announced in a day or two.

Answering queries of reporters, the AIADMK coordinator said, “As I had already revealed, we have been holding talks with national and regional parties for forging an alliance for the Lok Sabha elections. The situation is ripe for announcing the alliance details. Within a day or two, it will be revealed to you.”

Responding to a question, Panneerselvam said around 2,000 applications had been received from party aspirants who wish to contest the Lok Sabha elections and interviews will start soon. Once the interviews are over, the list of candidates will be released.”

Answering another question, Panneerselvam said the present government had been implementing all the welfare measures initiated by late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Meanwhile, BJP office bearers here said Union Minister Piyush Goyal is likely to visit Chennai on Saturday or Sunday to continue the alliance talks with the AIADMK and other parties and to finalise the seat sharing.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters at Madurai airport, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that BJP has made a strong combination in Tamil Nadu and it would be officially announced in a couple of days.