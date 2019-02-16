Home States Tamil Nadu

BSNL to roll out 4G services in Kovai, Salem soon; Kanchi to get it in March

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is set to roll out its 4G services in two cities of Tamil Nadu in a couple of days, according to a BSNL official.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is set to roll out its 4G services in two cities of Tamil Nadu in a couple of days, according to a BSNL official. BSNL general manager P V Karunanithi told Express that the services would be launched in Coimbatore and Salem followed by Tiruchirapalli, Madurai, Vellore and Nagercoil and subsequently in other cities. This comes as the Department of Telecommunications is finalizing the plan for allocating 5MHZ of 4G spectrum to BSNL on 2100 MHZ band.

The official said that a technical team is working on it and trials are going on. It is learnt that BSNL mobile customers are being provided with 4G sims free of cost in place of their 3G sims at Coimbatore and Salem.

Once the customers move to 4G connection, they will get fast data download upto 21MBPS.
S M Kalavathi, chief general manager of Chennai Telephones, said 4G services will be rolled out in Kancheepuram and Chengalpet in the first week of March, provided they get the licence and spectrum is allocated. The towers are being installed at ECR and OMR, following partnership with Nokia to deploy 4G VoLTE services.

To a query on why Chennai is being left out initially, she said that it would require installation of 1,100 towers and the same would soon be installed. She also said that BSNL is planning to launch 5G services also but it will take time.

She said that Chennai Telephones is also planning to roll out Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) in the next three months. “Currently, only 10 to 15 exchanges have this technology. Soon, we will have the next generation technology in our 30 exchanges. This comes as the current version of the Internet Protocol (IPv4) is more than three decades old and has many limitations. The biggest limitation is its 32-bit addressing space, resulting in 4.3 billion IP addresses. The rapid growth of internet, broadband, mobile subscribers and deployment of Next Generation Network technology, has led to accelerated consumption of IP addresses, and this has resulted in almost exhaustion of IPv4 addresses worldwide.

Kalavathi also rejected reports which state that BSNL will be closed down. She said that BSNL has huge assets and large infrastructure and the services are way better than the private networks. Meanwhile, BSNL Tamil Nadu circle spokesman says that more than 2 lakh new mobile customers are being added to the BSNL network in Tamil Nadu every month.

“There is no proposal under consideration of the government for closure of BSNL and on the contrary, the Union government wants a robust BSNL serving the people with its huge infrastructure and network.”

Comments

