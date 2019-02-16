Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Cases filed to stifle voice against corruption’

So far, nine defamation suits demanding damages to the tune of `8 crore have been filed against the group by different contractors, the statement said. 

Published: 16th February 2019 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City-based activist group, Arappor Iyakkam in a press release alleged that in a bid to stifle their attempts to expose corruption, a slew of lawsuits have been slapped against them by disgrunted contractors.

“All allegations levelled by Arappor Iyakkam are backed by strong documentary evidences,” the statement said. So far, nine defamation suits demanding damages to the tune of `8 crore have been filed against the group by different contractors, the statement said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp