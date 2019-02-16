‘Cases filed to stifle voice against corruption’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City-based activist group, Arappor Iyakkam in a press release alleged that in a bid to stifle their attempts to expose corruption, a slew of lawsuits have been slapped against them by disgrunted contractors.

“All allegations levelled by Arappor Iyakkam are backed by strong documentary evidences,” the statement said. So far, nine defamation suits demanding damages to the tune of `8 crore have been filed against the group by different contractors, the statement said.