DMDK leader Vijayakanth returns from US after treatment

By UNI

CHENNAI: DMDK Founder and actor-politician Vijayakanth, who was undergoing treatment in US, returned in the early hours on Saturday at International airport here and his party workers were given rousing welcome.

According to the party sources, he would announce his party's alliance for the ensuing Lok Sabha poll soon.

Mr Vijayakanth left for US for treatment on December 18, 2018.

According to a DMDK statement, the party has been holding parleys with the BJP for an alliance for the Lok Sabha election.

The DMDK chief would make a final announcement on the alliance by this month end, the sources said.

Earlier in 2006, Vijayakanth alone managed to win from Vridhachalam, but in 2011, the DMDK allied with the AIADMK and won 29 seats in the Assembly election and became the Principal Opposition party.

But the alliance was shortlived as the ties between the two parties soured after a direct verbal sparring between Mr Vijayakanth and late Ms Jayalalithaa in the State Assembly.

It may be recalled that the DMDK was part of the umbrella alliance headed by the BJP and drew a blank in the 2014 Lok Sabha poll and was part of the People's Welfare Front that comprised the MDMK, the PMk, TMC and the Left Parties, the CPI and the CPI(M), during the 2016 Assembly poll and once again faced a drubbing at the hustings.

Since then, the DMDK has been keeping a low profile, even after Mr Vijayakanth's wife Ms Premalatha was given a Treasurer post in October last year, after the party founder suffered from health related issues and went to abroad for treatment.