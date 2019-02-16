Home States Tamil Nadu

DMDK leader Vijayakanth returns from US after treatment

According to the party sources, he would announce his party's alliance for the ensuing Lok Sabha poll soon.

Published: 16th February 2019 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

DMDK Vijayakanth. (File photo: EPS)

By UNI

CHENNAI: DMDK Founder and actor-politician Vijayakanth, who was undergoing treatment in US, returned in the early hours on Saturday at International airport here and his party workers were given rousing welcome.

According to the party sources, he would announce his party's alliance for the ensuing Lok Sabha poll soon.

Mr Vijayakanth left for US for treatment on December 18, 2018.

According to a DMDK statement, the party has been holding parleys with the BJP for an alliance for the Lok Sabha election.

The DMDK chief would make a final announcement on the alliance by this month end, the sources said.

Earlier in 2006, Vijayakanth alone managed to win from Vridhachalam, but in 2011, the DMDK allied with the AIADMK and won 29 seats in the Assembly election and became the Principal Opposition party.

But the alliance was shortlived as the ties between the two parties soured after a direct verbal sparring between Mr Vijayakanth and late Ms Jayalalithaa in the State Assembly.

It may be recalled that the DMDK was part of the umbrella alliance headed by the BJP and drew a blank in the 2014 Lok Sabha poll and was part of the People's Welfare Front that comprised the MDMK, the PMk, TMC and the Left Parties, the CPI and the CPI(M), during the 2016 Assembly poll and once again faced a drubbing at the hustings.

Since then, the DMDK has been keeping a low profile, even after Mr Vijayakanth's wife Ms Premalatha was given a Treasurer post in October last year, after the party founder suffered from health related issues and went to abroad for treatment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DMDK Founder Vijayakanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp