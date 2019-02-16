Edappadi K Palaniswami government steps into 3rd year

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a tumultuous two years, the State government headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami steps into its third year on Saturday. It was not an easy task for him to take this government through many a hurdle during these two years. But the Chief Minister ensured whatever happened within the AIADMK, did not have an impact on the government and its functioning.

It would not be an exaggeration to say that the government has been an example of ‘survival on a day-to-day basis’. During its 24-month existence, this government faced a trust vote, a no-confidence motion against the Assembly Speaker with the threat of shifting loyalties by MLAs to the TTV Dhinakaran faction, most of the time. In June last, more than 30 MLAs called on him and later 18 MLAs withdrew support.

There have been numerous petitions filed by principal Opposition DMK and AMMK pending before the Madras High Court, Delhi High Court and Supreme Court on various issues including the disqualification of 18 MLAs, Two Leaves symbol case and the case seeking the disqualification of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and 10 other MLAs. Most of the times when these cases came up for hearing, speculations were rife that the days of this government were numbered. But the Palaniswami government has withstood all these legal tangles till now.

Besides, throughout the first year, Palaniswami faced some internal problems posed by AMMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran as a few MLAs and MPs claimed to support him. But gradually, Palaniswami strengthened his position in the party and took shape as the firm leader.

Recently, the government successfully conducted the GIM, attracting investments to the tune of over `3 lakh crore which is higher than the first edition held in 2015. Ahead of this meet, the government released many key policies including Tamil Nadu Eco Tourism Policy, Tamil Nadu Youth Policy, Tamil Nadu Forest Policy, Tamil Nadu Information Technology Policy, and Tamil Nadu Food Processing Policy.

The State faced two of the worst natural calamities during the past two years - cyclone Ockhi and Gaja; the first one severely affected the fishermen community and left many dead. But when Gaja hit, the opposition hailed the precautionary measures taken by the government but criticised the government on the relief and restoration works.

The Chief Minister announced many rehabilitation packages for farmers and others who were affected by the cyclone. Tamil Nadu has been ranked as the second biggest economy in India due to rich human resources, strong infrastructure facilities, surplus power and natural resources.

Some of the key initiatives of the government include ban on throwaway plastics, three percent reservation for meritorious sportspersons for recruitment in government/PSUs, reducing the projected revenue deficit from `19,319 crore to `14,315 crore, accident cum life insurance scheme covering all BPL families, to substantially hike compensation to `2 lakh and `4 lakh for natural death and death due to accident respectively, and `1 lakh for permanent disability.

CM releases souvenir on govt achievements

Chennai: Even as the State government led by Edappadi K Palaniswami is stepping into its third year on Saturday, the Chief Minister on Friday released a souvenir on the achievements the AIADMK government made in the past two years. The first set of volumes in Tamil and English along with CDs was received by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. At a function at the Secretariat, State ministers presented a garland to both the leaders. Palaniswami also released a volume of his speeches made during the MGR birth centenary celebrations.