Home States Tamil Nadu

Narayanasamy gets more support on Day 3 of dharna

Puducherry Museum, Bharathi Park and Romain Rolland Library have become inaccessible to the people.

Published: 16th February 2019 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

AICC Secretary Sanjay Dutt (centre), along with Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, taking part in the dharna in front of Raj Nivas on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The dharna by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, his Cabinet colleagues  and MLAs, along with leaders of various parties, got more political support as it entered the third day and would continue till  some of the government’s proposals for welfare of people were approved by Lt Governor Kiran Bedi.

Sanjay Dutt,  AICC secretary in charge of political affairs of Puducherry,  who came down to Puducherry to extend his support to the dharna, said he was on a visit here as per the advice of party president Rahul Gandhi  who  stands ‘solidly’ behind the  agitation in support of democracy. Dutt also thanked the allies – DMK, CPI, CPM, VCK and others – who are extending support to the dharna and also thanks DMK president M K Stalin and leaders of other parties who have extended their support over phone.

His visit was followed by TNCC president K S Alagiri who also came to the venue of the dharna and extended his support to the agitation. Earlier VCK MLA from Tamil Nadu Ravi Kumar also participated in the dharna and extended his support. Parties such as CPI, CPM, DMK, VCK and smaller outfits along with people participated in a demonstration staged by the CPI in front of the head post office protesting against the ‘autocratic’ and undemocratic functioning of Bedi. Criticizing her for her stance against the elected government, they demanded her recall, while raising slogans ‘Bedi go back’

The Federation of Puducherry Gvernment Employees has extended its support to the dharna. In a statement , federation president  T R Seeshachalam said a resolution was adopted by the federation, demanding that the Lt Governor function on the advice of the democratically  elected government.
Even as the support for the dharna gained momentum, security  around Raj Nivas was tightened. More areas surrounding Raj Nivas were cordoned off with barricades  and except police vehicles, no other vehicles were allowed. 

The people were inconvenienced by the barricades as they could not drive in the area. Devotees and people associated with Sri Aurobindo found it difficult to reach the ashram dinning hall. Puducherry Museum, Bharathi Park and Romain Rolland Library have become inaccessible to the people.

Speaker seeks interim administrator for UT
Puducherry: Speaker V Vaithilingam urged Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to intervene to bring an end to the ‘unusual and disturbed’ situation prevailing in Puducherry due to the dharna being staged by the Chief Minister, his council of ministers and MLAs for the past three days. In a memorandum to the Home Minister, Vaithilingam suggested that he depute either a responsible representative at the appropriate level to resolve the issue or appoint an interim administrator who could handle the situation ably in the interest of the welfare of people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp