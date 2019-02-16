Narayanasamy gets more support on Day 3 of dharna

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The dharna by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, his Cabinet colleagues and MLAs, along with leaders of various parties, got more political support as it entered the third day and would continue till some of the government’s proposals for welfare of people were approved by Lt Governor Kiran Bedi.

Sanjay Dutt, AICC secretary in charge of political affairs of Puducherry, who came down to Puducherry to extend his support to the dharna, said he was on a visit here as per the advice of party president Rahul Gandhi who stands ‘solidly’ behind the agitation in support of democracy. Dutt also thanked the allies – DMK, CPI, CPM, VCK and others – who are extending support to the dharna and also thanks DMK president M K Stalin and leaders of other parties who have extended their support over phone.

His visit was followed by TNCC president K S Alagiri who also came to the venue of the dharna and extended his support to the agitation. Earlier VCK MLA from Tamil Nadu Ravi Kumar also participated in the dharna and extended his support. Parties such as CPI, CPM, DMK, VCK and smaller outfits along with people participated in a demonstration staged by the CPI in front of the head post office protesting against the ‘autocratic’ and undemocratic functioning of Bedi. Criticizing her for her stance against the elected government, they demanded her recall, while raising slogans ‘Bedi go back’

The Federation of Puducherry Gvernment Employees has extended its support to the dharna. In a statement , federation president T R Seeshachalam said a resolution was adopted by the federation, demanding that the Lt Governor function on the advice of the democratically elected government.

Even as the support for the dharna gained momentum, security around Raj Nivas was tightened. More areas surrounding Raj Nivas were cordoned off with barricades and except police vehicles, no other vehicles were allowed.

The people were inconvenienced by the barricades as they could not drive in the area. Devotees and people associated with Sri Aurobindo found it difficult to reach the ashram dinning hall. Puducherry Museum, Bharathi Park and Romain Rolland Library have become inaccessible to the people.

Speaker seeks interim administrator for UT

Puducherry: Speaker V Vaithilingam urged Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to intervene to bring an end to the ‘unusual and disturbed’ situation prevailing in Puducherry due to the dharna being staged by the Chief Minister, his council of ministers and MLAs for the past three days. In a memorandum to the Home Minister, Vaithilingam suggested that he depute either a responsible representative at the appropriate level to resolve the issue or appoint an interim administrator who could handle the situation ably in the interest of the welfare of people.