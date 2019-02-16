Home States Tamil Nadu

Numbed relatives grieve loss of hero

Pregnant with their second child, Sivachandran’s wife is in a shock as dreams of the family crashed.

Students of Sandhaipettai Municipality Middle School in Pudukkottai organised a candle light vigil on Friday in memory of the CRPF jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir suicide attack.

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Gandhimathi, wife of C Sivachandran who was martyred in the suicide terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, was inconsolable as she pulled their two-year-old son tightly into her bosom. Pregnant with their second child, Sivachandran’s wife is in a shock as dreams of the family crashed.

Born into a family of farm labourers, C Sivachandran was the eldest son of Chinnaiyan and Singaravalli. His younger brother Selvachandran was electrocuted while working as a daily wager at Koyambedu market in Chennai last year. His elder sister is married off but younger sister is differently abled and not married yet.

With the breadwinner martyred, the family does not know what  to do next even as hundreds landed up at their home in the remote Karkudi village to offer condolence and support. 

Having lost both their sons in a short span, Chinnaiyan and Singaravalli  are numbed. “Our family is in the middle of nowhere. Our son has become a martyr, who would take care of our family now. The government should give a job to his wife who holds a diploma in nursing,”  said Chinnaiyan.
Sivachandran, who completed MA and BEd, worked as teacher for a short while before joining the CRPF in 2010. He fell in love with Gandhimathi and married her in 2014. The couple has a son Shivamuni. 
He came down to see his family recently and returned on February 9. He even visited Sabarimala on pilgrimage. 

Gandhimathi said he spoke to her three days ago over phone and inquired about the family. “My husband wanted to see our son become an IAS officer. His dream was to see officers saluting our son (when he joins administrative service) just as he saluted his officers.”

V Arun, his relative, recalled, “Sivachandran wanted to join the Army but made it to the CRPF. Whenever he came home, he used to encourage youth to join the Army and serve the country.  He used to train with some of the youth.”

Sivachandran would henceforth remain etched in the memories of locals as he would be buried in the backyard of his house.

