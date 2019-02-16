Home States Tamil Nadu

Over 43,000 booths in Tamil Nadu for pulse polio campaign

Children immunised recently under routine immunisation schedule and all newborn should also be given polio drops on the campaign days. 

Published: 16th February 2019 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

A representational image of a child being administered polio drops in Vijayawada (File | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has set up 43,051 booths in all Primary Health Centres, Government Hospitals, Integrated Child Development Scheme Centres, Noon Meal centres, schools and other important places, as part of Nationwide Intensified Pulse Polio Immunisation campaign on March 10.
According to a release from the government, all children in the age group of zero to five years will be given polio drops. Immunisation booths will function from 7 am to 5 pm. 

Children immunised recently under routine immunisation schedule and all newborn should also be given polio drops on the campaign days. 

The release further added that, 1,652 transit booths will be functioning at major bus stands, railway stations, toll plazas, check posts and airports during the campaign days, to cover the children during travel. Over 1,000 mobile teams have also been formed to administer polio drops to children living in remote, inaccessible and migrant areas.

About two lakh personnel from health department and others, will be working on the campaign day. 
“Due to successful implementation of pulse polio campaigns, the State is entering the 15th polio free year,” the release added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pulse polio Polio vaccine Tamil Nadu polio

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp