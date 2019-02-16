Over 43,000 booths in Tamil Nadu for pulse polio campaign

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has set up 43,051 booths in all Primary Health Centres, Government Hospitals, Integrated Child Development Scheme Centres, Noon Meal centres, schools and other important places, as part of Nationwide Intensified Pulse Polio Immunisation campaign on March 10.

According to a release from the government, all children in the age group of zero to five years will be given polio drops. Immunisation booths will function from 7 am to 5 pm.

Children immunised recently under routine immunisation schedule and all newborn should also be given polio drops on the campaign days.

The release further added that, 1,652 transit booths will be functioning at major bus stands, railway stations, toll plazas, check posts and airports during the campaign days, to cover the children during travel. Over 1,000 mobile teams have also been formed to administer polio drops to children living in remote, inaccessible and migrant areas.

About two lakh personnel from health department and others, will be working on the campaign day.

“Due to successful implementation of pulse polio campaigns, the State is entering the 15th polio free year,” the release added.