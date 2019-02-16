Home States Tamil Nadu

Poolamvalasu abuzz as rooster fight returns after four years

Thousands of birds from across the State and also neighbouring States will vie for the top honours over the next two days. 

Published: 16th February 2019 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

Jockeys releasing their roosters in Poolamvalasu on Friday | Express

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: The otherwise-quiet Poolamvalasu village, near Aravakkurichi, was abuzz since daybreak on Friday as hundreds arrived with their fowl to take part in the rooster fight that has resumed after four years. Thousands of birds from across the State and also neighbouring States will vie for the top honours over the next two days. 

The rooster fight, locals say, is a centuries-old tradition and will be conducted for three days. Residents of Poolamvalasu and rooster owners and breeders were overwhelmed by emotions as the event resumed.  
Anandan, a member of the tournament organising committee, said, “We felt the tournament would draw more people only if it were conducted during Pongal. But beyond our expectations, thousands keep coming here with enthusiasm.”   

Karuppasamy of Kovilloor, said, “I have been in this sport for more than 40 years. We were very depressed because as breeders of native birds, we reared roosters. It takes 9-12 months to train and prepare a rooster to become a fighter cock. During the four-year-long ban, some of us had no choice but to sell roosters to breeders from other States  where the sport was allowed. Some even sold them at the Ottanchatram meat market.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp