Poolamvalasu abuzz as rooster fight returns after four years

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: The otherwise-quiet Poolamvalasu village, near Aravakkurichi, was abuzz since daybreak on Friday as hundreds arrived with their fowl to take part in the rooster fight that has resumed after four years. Thousands of birds from across the State and also neighbouring States will vie for the top honours over the next two days.

The rooster fight, locals say, is a centuries-old tradition and will be conducted for three days. Residents of Poolamvalasu and rooster owners and breeders were overwhelmed by emotions as the event resumed.

Anandan, a member of the tournament organising committee, said, “We felt the tournament would draw more people only if it were conducted during Pongal. But beyond our expectations, thousands keep coming here with enthusiasm.”

Karuppasamy of Kovilloor, said, “I have been in this sport for more than 40 years. We were very depressed because as breeders of native birds, we reared roosters. It takes 9-12 months to train and prepare a rooster to become a fighter cock. During the four-year-long ban, some of us had no choice but to sell roosters to breeders from other States where the sport was allowed. Some even sold them at the Ottanchatram meat market.”