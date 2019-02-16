Pulwama attack: Thoothukudi mourns for Subramanian and other martyred jawans

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: When the phone rang on Thursday, Krishnaveni answered it. On the other side was her husband, enquiring about the family and wishing everyone love. It was 2 pm.

Hardly an hour-and-a-half later, news started trickling in about a suicide attack on a convoy at Pulwama in Srinagar.

It was 3.20 pm. Krishnaveni’s world came crashing down, for in one of the vehicles on the convoy was her husband G Subramanian (28), who was among the 43 CRPF personnel killed in the suicide attack carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

Subramanian’s bus was in the convoy of 78 buses en route to Srinagar when it came under attack. No sooner had the news of his martyrdom spread than people started thronging his house at Savalaperi in the district. Subramanian joined the paramilitary force after completing his ITI at the age of 23 and was attached to the 82nd battalion of the CRPF.

He got married to Krishnaveni, a native of Venkateshapuram near Tirunelveli, a year ago. The couple had no child.

A crestfallen Ganapathy, the father of the martyr, said that Subramanian had last come home on a one-month vocation during the Pongal festivals, which was his “Thala Pongal” — the celebration of the grand fest by a new couple for the first time. He returned to Kashmir on February 10.

“As soon as the news spread on social media, we tried calling him, but could not reach him,” the elderly farmer said.

Krishnaveni, however, was not letting go of hope until Subramanian’s martyrdom was confirmed on Friday afternoon. “He called me over phone around 2 pm, when he was travelling in the convoy. He asked about all the family members. He wished me to be safe and healthy,” she said.

Shaken by the news, Ganapathy’s sole solace lay in the fact that he lost his son in the service of the nation.

“My son wanted to be a police officer, but ended up joining the CRPF,” the bereaved father said.

While the Chief Minister announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the bereaved family, Kayathar Tahsildar Lingaraj and Kovilpatti DSP Jebaraj visited the house of the martyr and expressed their condolences.

