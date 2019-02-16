TN child dies under mysterious circumstances, sexual assault suspected

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE: A one-and-a-half-year-old child died under mysterious circumstances in Vaniyambadi near here. Injury marks on the body have raised suspicion of sexual assault pointing fingers on the paramour of the child's mother.

Sources said the child was taken to the Government Hospital in Vaniyambadi on Friday night by her mother, a 24-year-old resident of Perumalpet, with injuries.

On examination, the doctors pronounced the kid brought dead. Injury marks were seen on body parts including genitals, hands, shoulder and cheeks.

The child's mother, who had three children including the deceased, had separated from her husband, a mason, three years ago following her alleged illegal intimacy with another mason while staying in Bengaluru, the sources said.

Recently, the woman and her paramour moved to Vaniyambadi and were staying with two of her children while the other one was with her first husband.

The sources noted that she had left for a local shop on Friday evening leaving the child with her paramour. On return, she was shocked to see the child crying, writhing in pain, and rushed her to the GH.

However, the Vaniyambadi Town police have registered a case of suspicious death.

"We have registered a case under section 174 CrPC. An investigation is going on to ascertain the cause of death," Inspector T Ramachandran said. He refused to reveal the nature of the injuries and cause.

The child's mother and her paramour, who is from Chennai, were allegedly tight-lipped on how the child suffered the injuries. They were held by the police for interrogation.

Since the woman refused to lodge a complaint, the Police searched for the relatives of her first husband and received a complaint from his father Baskar, the sources said.

Meanwhile, a senior Police officer said that the truth behind the child's death could be brought to light only after receiving reports of post-mortem and forensic tests.