Home States Tamil Nadu

TN child dies under mysterious circumstances, sexual assault suspected

Sources said the child was taken to the Government Hospital in Vaniyambadi on Friday night by her mother, a 24-year-old resident of Perumalpet.

Published: 16th February 2019 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

child abuse

For representational purposes

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: A one-and-a-half-year-old child died under mysterious circumstances in Vaniyambadi near here. Injury marks on the body have raised suspicion of sexual assault pointing fingers on the paramour of the child's mother.

Sources said the child was taken to the Government Hospital in Vaniyambadi on Friday night by her mother, a 24-year-old resident of Perumalpet, with injuries.

On examination, the doctors pronounced the kid brought dead. Injury marks were seen on body parts including genitals, hands, shoulder and cheeks.

The child's mother, who had three children including the deceased, had separated from her husband, a mason, three years ago following her alleged illegal intimacy with another mason while staying in Bengaluru, the sources said.

Recently, the woman and her paramour moved to Vaniyambadi and were staying with two of her children while the other one was with her first husband.

The sources noted that she had left for a local shop on Friday evening leaving the child with her paramour. On return, she was shocked to see the child crying, writhing in pain, and rushed her to the GH.

However, the Vaniyambadi Town police have registered a case of suspicious death.

"We have registered a case under section 174 CrPC. An investigation is going on to ascertain the cause of death," Inspector T Ramachandran said. He refused to reveal the nature of the injuries and cause.

The child's mother and her paramour, who is from Chennai, were allegedly tight-lipped on how the child suffered the injuries. They were held by the police for interrogation.

Since the woman refused to lodge a complaint, the Police searched for the relatives of her first husband and received a complaint from his father Baskar, the sources said.

Meanwhile, a senior Police officer said that the truth behind the child's death could be brought to light only after receiving reports of post-mortem and forensic tests.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vaniyambadi Child Sexual Abuse sexual assault murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp