Home States Tamil Nadu

TN political parties ask Union govt to put down terrorism with iron hand

While condemning the Pulwama terror attack, political parties from the State urged the Centre to take all steps to prevent such incidents.

Published: 16th February 2019 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While condemning the Pulwama terror attack, political parties from the State urged the Centre to take all steps to prevent such incidents. They have conveyed their condolences to the bereaved families of the CRPF personnel.

DMK president MK Stalin said in his Twitter message, “I’m deeply grieved and firmly condemn the cowardly attack on #CRPF soldiers in Awantipora. DMK while expressing deep condolences to all the bereaved families stands firmly with the security personnel in the service of the nation,” he said.

PMK founder S Ramadoss said the terror attack was shocking. Terrorist groups had committed the act with an aim to destroy the tranquillity of the nation when elections for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly and parliament are round the corner. Security arrangements should be strengthened to prevent such attacks in future. Besides, a befitting lesson should be taught to Pakistan to prevent the country from encouraging such kind of attacks, he said.

TMC (Moopanar) president GK Vasan condemned the terror attack. It is the duty of the Union government to punish the terrorists who made the cruel attack. The Centre should take all efforts to prevent terror attacks. It should strengthen precautionary measures. 

Founder president of All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi R Sarathkumar, in a statement, said the challenge to countries have changed to war against terrorism from war against countries. Various countries, except Pakistan, have condemned the terror attack, which was one of the cruellest in the last 10 years. The Centre should not hesitate to control terrorism with an iron hand. People of the country should support the Union government’s efforts to control terrorism, he said.

Deputy general secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam TTV Dhinakaran condemned the dastardly attack. He expressed his condolences to the families of the martyrs. Actor Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, president of Makkal Needhi Maiam, also expressed their condolences to the bereaved families.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp