TN political parties ask Union govt to put down terrorism with iron hand

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While condemning the Pulwama terror attack, political parties from the State urged the Centre to take all steps to prevent such incidents. They have conveyed their condolences to the bereaved families of the CRPF personnel.

DMK president MK Stalin said in his Twitter message, “I’m deeply grieved and firmly condemn the cowardly attack on #CRPF soldiers in Awantipora. DMK while expressing deep condolences to all the bereaved families stands firmly with the security personnel in the service of the nation,” he said.

PMK founder S Ramadoss said the terror attack was shocking. Terrorist groups had committed the act with an aim to destroy the tranquillity of the nation when elections for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly and parliament are round the corner. Security arrangements should be strengthened to prevent such attacks in future. Besides, a befitting lesson should be taught to Pakistan to prevent the country from encouraging such kind of attacks, he said.

TMC (Moopanar) president GK Vasan condemned the terror attack. It is the duty of the Union government to punish the terrorists who made the cruel attack. The Centre should take all efforts to prevent terror attacks. It should strengthen precautionary measures.

Founder president of All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi R Sarathkumar, in a statement, said the challenge to countries have changed to war against terrorism from war against countries. Various countries, except Pakistan, have condemned the terror attack, which was one of the cruellest in the last 10 years. The Centre should not hesitate to control terrorism with an iron hand. People of the country should support the Union government’s efforts to control terrorism, he said.

Deputy general secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam TTV Dhinakaran condemned the dastardly attack. He expressed his condolences to the families of the martyrs. Actor Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, president of Makkal Needhi Maiam, also expressed their condolences to the bereaved families.