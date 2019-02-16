Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Transgender priest found beheaded

A 38-year-old transgender priest was reportedly beheaded by unknown persons at SS Manikapuram in Thoothukudi on Friday.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A 38-year-old transgender priest was reportedly beheaded by unknown persons at SS Manikapuram in Thoothukudi on Friday. Police identified the deceased as Rajathi. According to police sources, the transgender was the priest of a nearby Mariamman Temple. On Friday evening, two persons allegedly beheaded her and fled.

A team headed by Thoothukudi Town Deputy Superintendent of Police R Prakash rushed to the spot and conducted a preliminary inquiry. The police are interrogating a grocery shop owner suspecting his role in the murder. It is said that Rajathi had condemned the grocery shop owner for his alleged illegal affair with a transgender woman. 

The body was sent to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for postmortem. The (Thoothukudi?) North Police have collected CCTV footage from the nearby houses and shops.

