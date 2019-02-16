Two darts later, elephant Chinna Thambi on way to kraal

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Chinna Thambi has been tranquillised. Chinna Thambi has been captured. Chinna Thambi will be kept in a kraal. And, he will not be trained into a kumki. For a small fellow, Chinna Thambi kicked up a quite a big storm on social media, where his fans through comic and artistic memes managed to make the whole State invested in the outcome of what has become one of the most covered rescue operations in recent memory. After his capture last month, Chinna Thambi manifested a diehard and free spirit when he trudged all the way from Top Slip to camp at Madathukulam to endear him to masses.

In scenes reminiscent of the last operation, forest officials aimed darts at the little fellow on Friday morning. Of the five sedative-laced darts, two found their mark.

The rebel soon fell on the ground of Sarkar Kannadipudur near Madathukulam, where his sojourn both grabbed media and official attention. Then came the kumkis — Kaleem and Suyambu — to help officials tie a rope around his neck and remove a radio collar tied on January 25.

Much like the previous operation, Chinna Thambi refused to go down without a fight. Forest Veterinary Officer of Sathiyamangalam Tiger Reserve K Ashokan and retired forest ranger Thangaraj Paneerselvam were the ones to dart him but the job was far from over. Earthmovers were brought to push Chinna Thambi on to a truck. Here is where Kaleem and Suyambu turned instrumental in coaxing Chinna Thambi on to the truck. After another hours-long struggle, the officials subdued Chinna Thambi and pushed him aboard a vehicle to take him to Varagaliyar Elephant Camp at Top Slip. A kraal has been readied to thwart the encore of the previous episode.

Hundreds of villagers thronged the spot to get a glimpse of the operation. Many climbed atop trees to get a better view. Some said they had taken leave from their work to witness the operation.

Field Director of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) S Ganesan assured that Chinna Thambi would not be trained into a kumki. “He would be allowed to live in a forest environment. He will be taught over 60 basic instructions in Urdu.”