Home States Tamil Nadu

Actor Rajinikanth says he is not contesting the Lok Sabha polls

Rajinikanth said he is not extending support to any of the parties or alliances. However, his statement had a piece of advice on whom his fans should vote for.

Published: 17th February 2019 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth (Photo: File / PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth on Sunday said he is not contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and advised his fans to vote for whichever party they believe would solve the water-related problems of Tamil Nadu.

While the statement signed by the actor said that his aim is the assembly elections, there was no comment on whether he would contest if there are bypolls for the 21 vacant seats in the State Assembly along with the Lok Sabha polls.

Rajinikanth is yet to launch a political party even over a year has passed since he announced his decision to enter politics.

Recently, the state organising Secretary of his fan club Rajini Makkal Mandram has resigned and a few functionaries from the Krishnagiri district unit have joined the DMK party.

In this backdrop and with other parties drawing up electoral alliances, Rajinikanth held a discussion on Sunday in his residence with district secretaries of his fan club, which is is planning to covert into a political party.

Meanwhile, a statement signed by the actor was released on the decision not to contest the parliament elections. He said he is not extending support to any of the parties or alliances. However, the statement had an advice on whom his fans should vote for.

"Water is the major problem in Tamil Nadu. Vote for whoever you believe will form a stable and strong government at Centre and resolve Tamil Nadu's water crisis permanently," said the statement.

He further said that no one should use the flag and name of his fan club to support any party.

It may be recalled that during the 2004 Lok Sabha polls, Rajinikanth had declared that his fans would campaign against PMK, which was then contesting in six seats as part of the DMK-Congress alliance. But PMK won in most of the seats and it was seen as a set back to the popularity of Rajinikanth.

Since then, Rajinikanth had not extended support to any of the political parties during elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajinikanth Rajini Makkal Mandram Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp