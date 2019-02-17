Actor Rajinikanth says he is not contesting the Lok Sabha polls

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth on Sunday said he is not contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and advised his fans to vote for whichever party they believe would solve the water-related problems of Tamil Nadu.

While the statement signed by the actor said that his aim is the assembly elections, there was no comment on whether he would contest if there are bypolls for the 21 vacant seats in the State Assembly along with the Lok Sabha polls.

Rajinikanth is yet to launch a political party even over a year has passed since he announced his decision to enter politics.

Recently, the state organising Secretary of his fan club Rajini Makkal Mandram has resigned and a few functionaries from the Krishnagiri district unit have joined the DMK party.

In this backdrop and with other parties drawing up electoral alliances, Rajinikanth held a discussion on Sunday in his residence with district secretaries of his fan club, which is is planning to covert into a political party.

Meanwhile, a statement signed by the actor was released on the decision not to contest the parliament elections. He said he is not extending support to any of the parties or alliances. However, the statement had an advice on whom his fans should vote for.

"Water is the major problem in Tamil Nadu. Vote for whoever you believe will form a stable and strong government at Centre and resolve Tamil Nadu's water crisis permanently," said the statement.

He further said that no one should use the flag and name of his fan club to support any party.

It may be recalled that during the 2004 Lok Sabha polls, Rajinikanth had declared that his fans would campaign against PMK, which was then contesting in six seats as part of the DMK-Congress alliance. But PMK won in most of the seats and it was seen as a set back to the popularity of Rajinikanth.

Since then, Rajinikanth had not extended support to any of the political parties during elections.