Female surgeons break myth at Eve Endoscopy

It was all women power. Though a majority of gynaecologists are women, endoscopic and laparoscopic surgeries are carried out by men.

Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan speaks at Indian Association of Gyne-cological Endoscopy National Conference in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy

CHENNAI: It was all women power. Though a majority of gynaecologists are women, endoscopic and laparoscopic surgeries are carried out by men. To set the record straight, Eve Endoscopy-2019 was organised that laid a perfect platform to showcase how efficient women surgeons can be. 
In a first of its kind initiative held under the aegis of Indian Association of Gynaecological Endoscopists (IAGE), 15 surgeries conducted by women consultant surgeons from across the country and one from London were relayed live from Sri Ramachandra University.  

Organising chairperson Rekha Kurian, organising secretary Sumana Manohar and scientific chair A Jaishree Gajaraj said the aim of the conference was to encourage and support more women surgeons to take to endoscopic surgery. “What better way to encourage young women gynaecologists to take to endoscopic surgery than to watch expert women surgeons operate,” they said. 

Adeola Olaitan, consultant gynaecological oncologist at University College London Hospital,  performed one of the surgeries. She also delivered Ornella Sizzi oration. “There is no reason why women cannot become better surgeons than men. We are to do multi-tasking all day, have better hand eye coordination. More women gynaecologists should become surgeons,” she said. Rishma Dhillon Pai, president, IAGE, said, “This year we focused a lot on practical hands on training through different workshops and training programmes.”

