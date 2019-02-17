Home States Tamil Nadu

Fifth consignment of sand from Malaysia arrives

The fifth consignment of 55,000 tonnes of imported Malaysian sand, carried by MV LMZ Vega,  arrived at Adani Kattupalli Port on Friday night.

Published: 17th February 2019 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 03:12 AM

By Express News Service

The sand, which is procured at $25 per tonne, will be unloaded at Kattupalli Port from Sunday, a Public Works Department source told Express.

This comes as more than 200,000 tonnes of sand have already been imported from Malaysia to Chennai at Kamarajar and Tuticorin ports. 

To a query whether the government will reduce price of the sand, the official said the sand is priced at `10,013 per unit which is much less than river sand which is sold in Chennai at `14,000 per unit. 
The price of river sand is `1,033 per unit at the quarry, but due to unavailability it is being sold at `14,000 per unit in Chennai, sources said.

