Fifth consignment of sand from Malaysia arrives

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The fifth consignment of 55,000 tonnes of imported Malaysian sand, carried by MV LMZ Vega, arrived at Adani Kattupalli Port on Friday night.

The sand, which is procured at $25 per tonne, will be unloaded at Kattupalli Port from Sunday, a Public Works Department source told Express.

This comes as more than 200,000 tonnes of sand have already been imported from Malaysia to Chennai at Kamarajar and Tuticorin ports.

To a query whether the government will reduce price of the sand, the official said the sand is priced at `10,013 per unit which is much less than river sand which is sold in Chennai at `14,000 per unit.

The price of river sand is `1,033 per unit at the quarry, but due to unavailability it is being sold at `14,000 per unit in Chennai, sources said.