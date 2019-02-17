Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami announces govt job to one member of jawans’ families

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday announced that government employment would be provided to one member each of the families of two CRPF personnel – G Subramanian and C Sivachandran – who were killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Already, the Chief Minister had granted `20 lakh each as financial assistance to the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami deputed Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Information Minister Kadambur Raju to pay homage to the mortal remains of Subramanian at Savalaperi in Thoothukudi district.

Accordingly, Panneerselvam and Raju paid homage and handed over the cheque for `20 lakh as financial assistance to Subramanian’s wife.

Similarly, Tourism Minister Vellamandi Natarajan and Government Chief Whip S Rajendran paid respects to the mortal remains of C Sivachandran at his native place, Kargudi, in Ariyalur district and handed over the cheque for `20 lakh to the family of Sivachandran.