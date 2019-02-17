Growth, initiatives in key sectors mark two years of EPS government

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Growth and new initiatives in key sectors marked the two years of government led by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami which stepped into the third year on Saturday. From agriculture to industries, from revenue to school education and from health to registration, there were many a new initiative as well as achievements.

Among the key achievements by the Industries department was the successful second edition of Global Investors Meet (GIM) on January 23 and 24 in Chennai. As many as 304 Memoranda of Understanding in medium and heavy industries and 12,360 MoUs in MSME sector were signed. The GIM attracted Rs 3,00,431 crore investments providing employment to over 10.45 lakh persons.

Ahead of this mega event, during the past many months, policies for many sectors were released paving the way for more investments. Tamil Nadu Environment, e-Governance, Tamil Nadu Eco-Tourism, Tamil Nadu Youth, Tamil Nadu Forest, Tamil Nadu Information Technology, Tamil Nadu Food Processing,

Tamil Nadu Aerospace and Defence Industrial and Tamil Nadu Solar Energy policies were framed.

As a part of implementation of Business Reforms Action Plan for Ease of Doing Business, Chief Minister had launched an integrated web-based Online Single Window Portal on November 2, 2017 which enables industries to obtain the required pre-establishment, pre-operation clearances and renewals across 11 departments / agencies like DTCP, TNPCB, Fire and Rescue Services, Labour / DISH. Through this portal, 37 services of various departments were made available to investors without any human interface.

Besides, the State government enacted the Tamil Nadu Business Facilitation Act 2018 to strengthen single window system by stipulating timelines for each approval and also made provisions for deemed approval in respect of certain clearances. Further, it also provides for a grievance redressal mechanism through high-level committees to ensure that approvals are accorded within the timelines.

SIPCOT is establishing an Aerospace Park on about 245 acres to accommodate aerospace components manufacturing units and maintenance & repair services, at Vallam-Vadagal SIPCOT Industrial park. At this facility, SIPCOT has allotted 47.19 acre to 14 units. TIDCO has proposed to implement an Aerospace Advance Computing & Design Engineering Centre.

Further, TIDEL Park has also planned to set up a multi-floor manufacturing complex on about 12 acre within this aerospace park. Both of them will act as plug & play facilities for aerospace industries. This park will attract Rs 1,000 crore of investment over five years and will generate direct employment opportunity to 10,000 persons and indirect employment opportunity to 25,000 persons.

SIPCOT has allotted 840.70 acres to 243 industries, attracted an investment of Rs 4,252.53 crore and created direct and indirect employment opportunity for about 37,573 persons.

The revenue department launched an initiative to provide decent housing to poor people living in objectionable poromboke lands like watercourses in rural areas and to restore these lands to their original purpose. Orders for this scheme was issued on November 27. Under this scheme, to be implemented for six months from now, those who live in objectionable poromboke lands for over five years will be given house site pattas for around three cents in alternative location, provided they fulfil the eligibility criteria fixed by government.

A month later, the revenue department launched a one-time regularisation scheme for those living in unobjectionable poromboke lands across the State. The scheme will be in force for six months. Orders in this regard were issued coinciding the death anniversary of former CM MG Ramachandran.

For those who live in encroachments in unobjectionable poromboke lands for more than five years, house pattas will be given. Annual income ceiling for availing this scheme will be Rs 1 lakh per family in both rural and urban areas. The GO said the process could be started for issuing house pattas to 1,26,066 encroachments already identified.

The government has been implementing the e-Adangal services from October 26. In order to ensure delivery of Patta Transfer Services directly to public, government has issued orders to implement Online Patta Transfer system. As per the new procedure, people can go to their nearest Common Service Centre to apply for patta transfer ,where they get printed as well as SMS acknowledgement immediately.