Local trains to be cancelled in Chennai-Tiruttani section

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has cancelled local train services in Chennai-Arakkonam-Tiruttani section for four hours between 10.05 am and 2 pm in both directions on Sunday.

According to a statement, due to track maintenance, 18 suburban trains from Central and six from Chennai Beach, totalling 24 EMU trains, towards Avadi, Tiruvallur, Pattabiram Siding, Tiruttani, Kadambattur and Arakkonam are fully cancelled. Similarly, in the return direction, 18 train services are fully cancelled.

Partially cancelled

Chennai-Tiruttani local is partially cancelled between Chennai and Avadi and will run between Avadi to Tiruttani. The train will leave at 3 pm. Four services from Arakkonam, Tiruvallur, Pattabiram Siding and Tiruttani between 10 am and 2 pm will run up to Avadi.

A passenger special to Arakkonam will leave Chennai Central at 9.45 am. Three passengers specials will be operated between Arakkonam and Tiruttani between 11.55 am and 2.25 pm.

A passenger special to Tiruvallur will leave from Chennai Central at 1.15 pm and a train from Avadi will run upto Arakkonam starting at 11.10 am at Avadi. Train services are also cancelled between Chennai Beach and Velachery MRTS section from 7.50 am to 2.35 pm. 19 pairs of services between Beach and Velachery are cancelled.