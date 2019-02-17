Power cut tomorrow for repair work 

By Express News Service



Chennai: For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended on Monday from 9 am to 5 pm in the following areas: Tiruvanmiyur and Indira Nagar L.B.Road (Tiruvanmiyur area), 6th to 13th East st, Kamaraj Nagar, L.B.Road, 1st main Road, IInd Avenue, 1st Cross st to 5 th cross st, Kamaraj avenue IInd st, Teachers colony, Venkatarathinam Nagar, Loganatha Chetty st, Sardar patel Road (part), Srinivasa moorthy avenue, Krishnamachary avenue, LB Road (part), Thiruvengadam st, Kanniyamma lane, Anna avenue, 1st, 2nd, 3rd Cross Sts, Kasturba Nagar, Bakthavatchalam 1st to 5 th sts (part).

Besantnagar

Rukmani Road, Beach Road, Arundale Beach Road, Nava Bharath colony, Parvathi st, Bay view, Baby Homes.

Velachery West

Part of Velachery-Tambaram main Road, 100-feet Taramani Link Road, Sarathy Nagar, Seetharam Nagar, SPIC Nagar.