Home States Tamil Nadu

Power cut tomorrow for repair work 

Rukmani Road, Beach Road, Arundale Beach Road, Nava Bharath colony, Parvathi st, Bay view, Baby Homes

Published: 17th February 2019 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service


Chennai: For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended on Monday from 9 am to 5 pm in the following areas: Tiruvanmiyur and Indira Nagar L.B.Road (Tiruvanmiyur area), 6th to 13th East st, Kamaraj Nagar, L.B.Road, 1st main Road, IInd Avenue, 1st Cross st to 5 th cross st, Kamaraj avenue IInd st, Teachers colony, Venkatarathinam Nagar, Loganatha Chetty st, Sardar patel Road (part), Srinivasa moorthy avenue, Krishnamachary avenue, LB Road (part), Thiruvengadam st, Kanniyamma lane, Anna avenue, 1st, 2nd, 3rd Cross Sts, Kasturba Nagar, Bakthavatchalam 1st to 5 th sts (part).
Besantnagar
Rukmani Road, Beach Road, Arundale Beach Road, Nava Bharath colony, Parvathi st, Bay view, Baby Homes.
Velachery West
Part of Velachery-Tambaram main Road, 100-feet Taramani Link Road, Sarathy Nagar, Seetharam Nagar, SPIC Nagar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp