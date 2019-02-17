Home States Tamil Nadu

Public pay homage to Sivachandran at airport

While receiving the mortal remains at the airport, the family members of Sivachandran were inconsolable even as the Defence Minister tried comforting them.

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Several hundred people carrying the tricolour converged on Saturday at the Tiruchy International Airport to pay their respects to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans who were killed in the terrorist attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The coffin carrying the mortal remains of C Sivachandran of Ariyalur was kept at the airport entrance for public to pay their homage before being taken in a truck for performing the last rites in his native district.

The mortal remains of fellow jawans - Subramaniyan of Thoothukudi, VV Vasantha Kumar of Kerala and H Guru of Karnataka, also arrived at the airport from Delhi in an Indian Air Force aircraft. After handing over the body of Sivachandran to the officials in Tiruchy, the aircraft took off for Madurai to hand over Subramaniyan’s body and then proceeded to Kozhikode and Bengaluru.

On seeing the arrival of Sivachandran’s body in a coffin, people turned emotional and shouted ‘Vande Mataram’ with many among the public waving the national flag. As Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman paid her last respects for the martyred jawan, the people rented the air with slogans of ‘we want revenge’ and ‘root out terrorism.’

An elderly farmer T Narayanasamy from Thiruverumbur came with the tricolour in his hand and broke down on seeing the coffin.

With tears rolling down, he said, “My son Santhosh Kumar is also with the CRPF, presently serving in Assam. After learning about the Pulwama attack, I spoke to him yesterday over phone. I have come here to pay my respect to Sivachandran, whom I consider as another son.”

The public formed a queue to pay respect to Sivachandran. It took around an hour to take his mortal remains in a truck as many people joined the line to honour the jawan. Workers at the airport including cleaning staff and employees of private airlines also rushed to the spot to pay 
floral tributes.

