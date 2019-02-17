Pulwama attack: Tamil Nadu unites in grief, bids farewell to heroes

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The mortal remains of G Subramanian(28), who was one among the 40 CRPF personnel killed in a suicide attack by terrorists at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, had reached Savalaperi, his native village on Saturday and laid to rest with full State Honour.

The mortal remains of the martyr were brought to Savalaperi from Madurai Airport by road. Collector Sandeep Nanduri received the body at Thotilovanpatti, bordering Virudhunagar and Thoothukudi districts.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, and Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju followed the vehicle that carried the mortal remains of the martyr. CRPF personnel from various units paid floral tribute to the portrait of Subramanian.

(Clockwise from left)Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman consoles CRPF jawan C Sivachandran’s wife Gandhimathi at his funeral in his house at Karkudi of Ariyalur district on Saturday; Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam hands over a cheque for Rs 20 lakh to the wife of G Subramanian, at Savalaperi in Thoothukudi district; students of DG Viashnav College, Chennai, pay their respects to the martyred jawans, on their college premises | ASHWIN PRASATH

Thousands of people stood along the roads to pay homage to the martyr. Similarly, public were seen in large numbers atop the houses. Even as the vehicle that carried the body was traversing the roads, public raised patriotic slogans. When the body was placed for homage, crowd swelled at the village.

Thoothukudi MLA NP Geetha Jeevan, Tiruchendur MLA Anitha S Radhakrishnan, Congress State Working President, and Nanguneri MLA Vasanthakumar paid homage to the brave at his home. Representatives of various political parties reached out to the bereaved family members of Subramanian and consoled them. MDMK General Secretary Vaiko, who is currently in Malaysia, spoke to the martyr’s wife Krishnaveni through video call and comforted her.

After paying homage, the deputy chief minister handed over a cheque of Rs 20 lakh to Krishnaveni and assured her a government job. Subsequently, the army personnel carried the mortal remains of Subramanian to his garden.

The martyr was honoured with a 24-gun salute after the last rites were performed. Subsequently, his body was laid to rest at the garden with full State Honour.

Earlier on Saturday noon, the mortal remains of Subramanian were brought to Madurai through an army aircraft. Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, CPM State Secretary K Balakrishnan, Madurai Collector S Natarajan, South Zone Inspector General of Police KP Shanmuga Rajeswaran, Commissioner of Police Davidson Devasirvatham, and SP anivannan paid homage to the martyr.