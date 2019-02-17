State urged to look beyond desal plants 

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

As policy makers look to desalination plants as an easier way to quench Chennai’s thirst, a study backed by United Nations has warned that the untreated brine discharged by the plants, pose a threat to ocean life and marine ecosystems.

Chennai, which is currently dependent on Minjur and Nemelli desalination plants that provide around 200 MLD of potable water a day, has to do a rethink on its dependence on desalination plants as for every litre of freshwater output, the plants produce on an average 1.5 litres of brine which pollutes the sea, making it more acidic and affecting the livelihood of fishermen, according to experts. “Desalination plants near the ocean, discharge untreated waste brine directly back into the marine environment, posing major risks to ocean life and marine ecosystems besides polluting the oceans with toxic chemicals used as anti-scalants and anti-foulants in the desalination process,” according to a study backed by United Nations.

The government should shut down desalination plants as it occupies lots of space and results in shoreline changes along the entire coast of Tamil Nadu. It is harmful to the marine ecology, says S Janakrajan, former professor of Madras Institute of Development Studies and President of South Asia Consortium for Interdisciplinary Water Resources Studies (SaciWATERs).

He says that Chennai is not like the desert nations.“We have 4,100 water bodies in Chennai. Chennai has the largest rainfall (1300mm) when compared with Jaipur (600mm), Hyderabad (800mm) and Bengaluru (800mm). There is something seriously wrong if you are concentrating only on desalination plants,” he says.

Warning that the livelihood of fishermen is at stake, Janakrajan says that the desalination plants could destroy the entire coastal economy and the government should focus more on going in for reuse of sewage water which is potentially cheaper than the desalination plant.

Dr K Palanivelu, director, Centre for Climate Change and Adaptation Research, Anna University, said that desalination plants are one of the climate change adaptation technology measures as the State is going to face extreme weather conditions coupled with water shortage. However, at the same time he cautioned that desalination plants consume more power and the brine let out by it is harmful for marine eco-system.

“Although not much research has gone on how to make use of the brine generated by desalination plants rather than dumping it in the ocean, it would be better if some new technology comes up which could process the waste,” said Palanivelu.

Interestingly, power fluctuations in the State have affected the performance of Nemelli and Minjur desalination plants as they were designed, not keeping in mind the power fluctuations and turbulent nature of Bay of Bengal. A Report of the State Working Group on Urban and Industrial Water Supply and Sanitation for the 12th Five Year Plan, had said that high capital and operation and maintenance of desalination plants in Minjur and Nemelli, will require Chennai Metro Water to rethink its future finances.

“The Tamil Nadu government has committed that it will pay for the cost difference. But all this does mean that utilities will continue to have to depend on external funding for their viability,” the report added. The report said that often local governments bid for more and more expensive pieces of hardware, without any idea of how this investment will be sustained. The government is currently buying 90 MLD of water a day from the Minjur desalination plant at an average cost of `48.66 per KL (4.8 paise per litre of water) for 25 years that includes water capacity charges (the cost for the facilities they have provided) as well as water variables (cost of treatment, manpower and chemicals).

Similarly, for Nemelli plant, the contract was to build the plant and to operate it for the next seven years. The water board will own the plant and capital investment has been paid through Central subsidy. “This will underwrite the costs of the delivered water at roughly `20/kl,” said the report.

Although desalination can provide an unlimited, climate-independent and steady supply of high-quality water, there are specific challenges to harness the vast potential of desalinated water, such as relative economic costs and environmental concerns, the UN report states.