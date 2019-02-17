Tamil Nadu: Livestock Census unlikely to complete before deadline as data collation hit by poor infrastructure

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE: The 20th Livestock Census work is expected to drag further as several factors, including poor infrastructure, hit data collection and compilation in Tamil Nadu.

The drive to count the livestock was launched on 1 October last year with a deadline of three months, but an audit of the work found the process could not be completed.

In a communication sent to the regional joint directors (RJDs) last month, A Gnanasekaran, Director of Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) said the Union Government chalked out a district-wise action plan to complete the process in another three month's time.

The action plan mandated every enumerator to work at least 25 days a month and collect data from 80 households/non-households per day.

The total households, where the enumeration is yet to be held, accounted for 1.71 crore in the State with Chennai topping with 16.94 lakh households left out.

The figures for Vellore district is 8.96 lakh while Tiruvannamalai accounted for 6.01 lalh households. The last date for completion of enumeration work was set 27 March for Chennai district while all other districts should complete their task before their respective deadline.

However, enumerators and supervisors (veterinary assistant surgeons) complain of inadequate infrastructure causing delay in carrying out the job.

“The infrastructure available is not adequate. The Tablets and Data cards are poor in quality. The server does not function more often. Without internet connectivity, nothing can be done,” fumed a senior veterinary assistant surgeon in Tiruvannamalai.

He added, “Too much of unnecessary information asked to be collected and compiled is also delaying the work.”

“When we do not have adequate infrastructure, how can the process be completed before the deadline,” he questioned.

The Tamil Nadu Veterinary Graduates Federation has urged the concerned authorities to resolve the key issues to complete the task on time.

“The government should take necessary action immediately to address the issues so that the enumeration and compilation can be done smoothly,” M Balaji, convenor of Tamil Nadu Veterinary Graduates Federation urged.

However, top officials of AHD deny the charges and maintain that the available infrastructure is sufficient to carry out the census work but supervisors are to be blamed for the inordinate delay.

“We have given the same Tablets and data cards to all the districts. How some district are performing well? It is because the supervisors in many districts are not doing their duty properly. They pass the blame on infrastructure to cover up their failure,” he flayed.

The officer noted that enumeration work is duly compensated through paying remuneration to the concerned personnel.

“Livestock Census is a Centre's project. It must be completed within the deadline. There is no point in citing lame reasons,” he warned.