Tying the loos end with Corpn’s mapping initiative

Chennaities do not have to worry any longer about where to relieve themselves while outside.

Published: 17th February 2019

NEW DELHI: Chennaities do not have to worry any longer about where to relieve themselves while outside. They can simply key-in the word ‘public toilet’ on Google Maps and the location of the nearest toilet managed by Greater Chennai Corporation will crop up.

Soon, the public can access 6,701 toilets at 853 places by finding out their exact location through their smartphones. This initiative, which will be available soon, has been launched by Greater Chennai Corporation in collaboration with Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under the Centre’s Swachh Bharat Mission, and Google. “People can not only find a public toilet nearby, but can also post their reviews about maintenance and cleanliness through Google and rate them. All public toilets have been recorded in Google Maps,” said a corporation release on Saturday.

In June 2018, the Union Ministry of Urban Affairs came out with the Swachh Survekshan list, in which Chennai with a decent performance rose from the 235th rank in 2017 to 100th in 2018. In 2016, the city was placed 36th, from which it plummeted in a year’s time.

The rankings were based on collection, disposal of waste, sanitation, open defecation free, comminution, etc., in which Tamil Nadu fared poorly with two of its cities dropping in ranks drastically. 
Though Chennai Corporation declared the city to be Open Defecation Free, reality is far from it. Due to ill-maintenance and lack of sufficient toilets, people often relieve themselves along the banks of Cooum and Adyar river among other places.

