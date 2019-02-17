Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman fatally hits estranged husband, attempts suicide

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: A 34-year-old woman fatally attacked her allegedly drunken husband when he attempted to hit her with a liquor bottle, and tried to end her life by consuming poison early Sunday, police here said.

The couple separated since the last few months as Baburaj (37) deserted his wife and three girl children, and began living with another woman, the police said.

Under the circumstances, Baburaj, working in a printing press, went to Bhagyam's house at 2 am after getting drunk and picked up a quarrel with her, they said.

The woman asked him to get out of the house, and he, in a fit of rage, tried to hit her with the bottle he was carrying, the police said. The woman immediately took a log and hit him on the head and he collapsed, they said.

Fearing the consequences, Bhagyam consumed a cleaning agent and mosquito repellent, they said.

The couple's elder daughter who got up noticed her parents lying unconscious and informed the neighbours, who took the couple to a hospital, the police said.

While Baburaj was declared brought dead, the condition of Bhagyam was critical, they added.

