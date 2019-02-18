Home States Tamil Nadu

An end to manual scavenging: Sewer-cleaning robot introduced in Tamil Nadu 

Drainage cleaning could be detected by viewing the blockages on the screen.

Published: 18th February 2019 12:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 12:46 AM   |  A+A-

Manual scavenging

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By PTI

TUTICORIN: A drainage-cleaning robot has been introduced for the first time in Tamil Nadu at the city corporation here as part of efforts to rid the state of manual scavenging.

According to officials, the robot named Bandicoot has been introduced at a cost of Rs 18 lakh.

This would help end deaths of workers engaged in sewer cleaning.

Tamil Nadu minister Kadambur Raju inaugurated the operation of the robot.

Drainage cleaning could be detected by viewing the blockages on the screen.

The robot could be taken to any place in the corporation area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
manual scavenging

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp