Buses between Tamil Nadu, Karnataka likely to increase to cater to high migration rate

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With transportation demand increasing owing to high migration between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, both State governments have decided to revise the inter-State transport agreement allowing them to increase bus services between the States.

To this effect, top officials from the transport department of the two States held a meeting in Bengaluru on Thursday. Last time, the two States’ transport undertakings signed an agreement in 2008.

KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi C Kalasad and Director P R Shivaprasad Kas held discussions with Tamil Nadu officials including State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) Managing Director V Baskaran, Managing Directors of Villupuram and Salem corporations of TN State Transport Corporations (TNSTC)s Aravind and Ganesan.

“Number of passengers travelling between the two States has increased significantly in the last 11 years. So, we are planning to revise the agreement adding more new routes and increasing the services in existing routes,” said a senior transport official.