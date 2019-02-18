Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Kumbakonam-Sirkazhi road to be widened into four-lane

The NHAI submitted the proposal to the Union Environmental ministry in the first week of February, seeking clearance to develop a 51.8 km four-lane highway between Kumbakonam and Sirkazhi.

Published: 18th February 2019 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

Highway
By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: If everything goes as per the plans of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which is on the verge of finalising the road projects in the State, motorists from Chennai will heave a sigh of relief once the central districts via East Coast Road are connected by four-lane roads in the next three years. 

The NHAI submitted the proposal to the Union Environmental ministry in the first week of February, seeking clearance to develop a 51.8 km four-lane highway between Kumbakonam and Sirkazhi. The greenfield project which is estimated to cost Rs 752 crore, is to be taken up under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I.

With this, the 335 km road between Chennai and Thanjavur via East Coast Road, is now under different stages fofour-lanene works. 

The Chennai-Mahabalipuram stretch has been widened into four lane by the State Road development company. The remaining link from Mahabalipuram to Thanjavur is to be taken up for four lane works by NHAI. 

“Land acquisition for widening the Mahabalipuram - Puducherry stretch is being finalised. The Puducherry- Cuddalore-Sirkazhi stretch is to be widened into four lane as part of Villupuram-Nagapattinam four lane project which is expected to be taken up next month. The Sirkazhi- Kumbakonam via Mayiladuthurai road greenfiled alignment road is now proposed for widening. The Kumbakonam-Thanjavur road is already being widened in Vikkiravandi-Thanjavur NH four lane works,” said an official source. 

Presently, motorists from Chennai reach Thanjavur via Vikkiravandi- Thanjavur NH road which is being widened into four lane. The Chennai -Tiruchy NH that handles about 90,000 vehicles a day witnesses huge traffic snarls. 

The proposed Kumbakonam- Sirkazhi road works involves upgrading the existing state highways 64 which was rechristened NH 136B recently with the greenfield alignment passing through Vaitheeswarankovil, Mayiladuthurai and Thadalankoil.

The proposed road starts on NH- 36 (Thanjavur-Ulunderpettai section) at Kallappuliyur in Thanjavur district and ends at the intersection of NH- 32 A (Panamangalam) near Sirkazhi in Nagapattinam district.

According to the official documents, the existing 10 to 20 metre width of the road will be widened to 60 metre with the service lane for 12 km. “The 51.8 km stretch will have 10 vehicular underpasses and 15 pedestrian/cattle underpasses. And, two trumpet intersections at Sirkazhi and Kumabakonam will also be provided,” revealed the project report. 

A total of 2,537 trees would be felled for developing the project. In accordance with the Environment ministry norms, NHAI proposed to plant 7611 trees in 1:3 ratio. For the road project, NHAI is estimated to acquire 254.31 hectares of land. 

Citing shortcomings in the proposal, the Union ministry has directed the NHAI to resubmit the proposal with the detailed study on environmental impact. 

“The consultant will submit a revised proposal in a few days with adequate information, and accordingly will proceed with the project,” added official sources.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kumbakonam-Sirkazhi highway Tamil Nadu highway

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp