Tamil Nadu: Kumbakonam-Sirkazhi road to be widened into four-lane

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: If everything goes as per the plans of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which is on the verge of finalising the road projects in the State, motorists from Chennai will heave a sigh of relief once the central districts via East Coast Road are connected by four-lane roads in the next three years.

The NHAI submitted the proposal to the Union Environmental ministry in the first week of February, seeking clearance to develop a 51.8 km four-lane highway between Kumbakonam and Sirkazhi. The greenfield project which is estimated to cost Rs 752 crore, is to be taken up under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I.

With this, the 335 km road between Chennai and Thanjavur via East Coast Road, is now under different stages fofour-lanene works.

The Chennai-Mahabalipuram stretch has been widened into four lane by the State Road development company. The remaining link from Mahabalipuram to Thanjavur is to be taken up for four lane works by NHAI.

“Land acquisition for widening the Mahabalipuram - Puducherry stretch is being finalised. The Puducherry- Cuddalore-Sirkazhi stretch is to be widened into four lane as part of Villupuram-Nagapattinam four lane project which is expected to be taken up next month. The Sirkazhi- Kumbakonam via Mayiladuthurai road greenfiled alignment road is now proposed for widening. The Kumbakonam-Thanjavur road is already being widened in Vikkiravandi-Thanjavur NH four lane works,” said an official source.

Presently, motorists from Chennai reach Thanjavur via Vikkiravandi- Thanjavur NH road which is being widened into four lane. The Chennai -Tiruchy NH that handles about 90,000 vehicles a day witnesses huge traffic snarls.

The proposed Kumbakonam- Sirkazhi road works involves upgrading the existing state highways 64 which was rechristened NH 136B recently with the greenfield alignment passing through Vaitheeswarankovil, Mayiladuthurai and Thadalankoil.

The proposed road starts on NH- 36 (Thanjavur-Ulunderpettai section) at Kallappuliyur in Thanjavur district and ends at the intersection of NH- 32 A (Panamangalam) near Sirkazhi in Nagapattinam district.

According to the official documents, the existing 10 to 20 metre width of the road will be widened to 60 metre with the service lane for 12 km. “The 51.8 km stretch will have 10 vehicular underpasses and 15 pedestrian/cattle underpasses. And, two trumpet intersections at Sirkazhi and Kumabakonam will also be provided,” revealed the project report.

A total of 2,537 trees would be felled for developing the project. In accordance with the Environment ministry norms, NHAI proposed to plant 7611 trees in 1:3 ratio. For the road project, NHAI is estimated to acquire 254.31 hectares of land.

Citing shortcomings in the proposal, the Union ministry has directed the NHAI to resubmit the proposal with the detailed study on environmental impact.

“The consultant will submit a revised proposal in a few days with adequate information, and accordingly will proceed with the project,” added official sources.