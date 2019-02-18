Maintenance works: Store enough water, South Chennai residents told

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of South Chennai have been asked by the Chennai Metro Water Board to store sufficient water in advance as urgent maintenance works will be carried out at the desalination plant at Nemmeli on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Water production activities at the 100 MLD plant will be stopped from 6 am on February 19 to 6 pm on February 20. Hence, water supply to areas including Adyar, Velachery, Besant Nagar, Sholinganallur, Injambakkam, Neelankarai, Kottivakkam, Perungudi, Palavakkam, Thiruvanmiyur, Mandaveli and Mylapore will be affected, said a press release from the board.

Area engineers can be contacted on the following numbers for supply of water through mobile water tankers for urgent requirements

Area Engineer, Area IX - Cell No.8144930909 (Mandaveli and Mylapore)

Area Engineer, Area XIII - Cell No.8144930913 (Adyar, Velachery, Besant Nagar, and Thiruvanmiyur)

Area Engineer, Area XIV - Cell No.8144930914 (Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, and Perungudi)

Area Engineer, Area XV - Cell No.8144930915 (Injambakkam, Neelankarai, and Sholinganallur)