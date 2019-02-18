Home States Tamil Nadu

Meet transwoman dancer Ponni who blazed a new trail and now teaches the art to kids

From breaking barriers to fighting for equal rights, transwoman dancer Ponni's phenomenal story is truly inspiring. 

Published: 18th February 2019

Dancer Ponni

Transwoman dancer Ponni. (Photo | EPS/A Raja Chidambaram)

By Online Desk

We have all come across inspiring tales of people breaking barriers to scale new heights. But dancer Ponni's phenomenal story is one of a kind. 

It is challenging for anyone from a not so privileged background to pursue Bharatanatyam, a classical dance form in Tamil Nadu. However, that was not the only obstacle faced by Ponni in her quest to step into the limelight on stage. 

When young Ponni expressed her desire to learn classical art, no one supported her and she had to stand on her own to achieve the feat. Her proposal to learn Bharatanatyam was rejected so many times but she didn't lose heart. With her determined efforts and perseverance, she was finally allowed to join a dance academy. She spent every penny out her own pocket for her education. 

She also slowly started realising the hormonal changes in her then but luckily she had people who supported her in her journey. Acceptance from her mother was a great milestone for Ponni, who says her life would have never been the same without her mother's support. 

Ponni, who hails from Thoothukudi, moved to Chennai some years back. There's a Tamil saying 'vandharai vazhavaikum Chennai,' which means that Chennai city nurtures those who seek refuge in it. But it was not really true in the case of Ponni. For her, the real challenges began when she moved to this city. 

Speaking to BBC Tamil, she says, "I didn't have any issues when I roamed in T-shirt and pant in Thoothukudi but wearing salwar and saree in Chennai made me a target for everyone. Chennai doesn't treat everyone equally."

After a long battle, she finally got a chance to make her maiden on-stage performance in a temple, though it was only a small space. Ponni now runs her own Bharatanatyam school 'Abhinaya Nrithyalaya' for marginalised people in North Chennai. Even today, Ponni doesn't get a stage to showcase her talent. 

"Art belongs to everyone. There should be no discrimination in it. I am working towards that cause," Ponni concludes. 

Ponni's story is truly inspiring and is a reminder for us to do more to help the disadvantaged. 
 

