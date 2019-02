Chennai: Power shutdown tomorrow at these places 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For carrying out maintenance work, the power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Tuesday from 9 am to 5 pm in the following areas. THARAMANI: MGR Film City Road, Kazhikundram, CPT campus, Thiruveedhiamman koil st., Kanagam, Nehru st, Pillayar koil st, Gandhi st, Bajanai koil st.

KODUNGAIYUR: Thiruvallur Nagar, Vivekanandha Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Lakshmiamman Nagar, Sulpunalkarai.

ADYAR: L.B. Road, 1st Parameshwari Nagar and extension, 2,4th Parameshwari Nagar, 1st, 2 nd, 3rd street Padmanaban Nagar, 1st avenue Sasthiri Nagar.

PUDHUTHANGAL: Mullai Nagar TNHB, State Bank colony, Mudichur Road, Old Tambaram, Patel Nagar, Irumbuliyur, Vaigai Nagar, Sai Nagar, T.T.K. Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Kannadapalayam, Kishkintha Road, Reddiyar Palayam, Kalyan Nagar, Melandai st, Bharathi Nagar, Good will Nagar, Gandhi Nagar.

ALWARTHIRU Nagar: Lamac street, Solai Krishna st, A.V. Krishnaswamy st, Dhanalakshmi st, Ceebros flat, Chowdry Nagar 8th st to 16 st, Bethaniya Nagar.

NJAMBAKKAM: ECR one part, Hanuman Colony, Anna Enclave, Royal Enclave, Thomas Avenue, Sais Babu kovil Road, Olive beach Road, 1st and 2nd Avenue, Kasthuribai Nagar, Classic Avenue, Rajan Nagar, Chinnandikuppam.

VELACHERY: Part of Velachery main Road, 100 feet Bye Pass Road, Orandiamman koil st, Mettu st, Telugu Brahmin st, Pillaiyar koil st, Natar st, Rajalakshmi Nagar.

KOVOOR: Part of Kundrathur main Road, Moondramkattalai, South Malayambakkam, Part of Kundrathur.