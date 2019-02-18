Stalemate as Kiran Bedi refuses CM V Narayanasamy’s conditions for talks

Bagalavan Perier By

PUDUCHERRY: Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi returned from Delhi to Puducherry ahead of schedule, fixed up a meeting with Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to sort out their tussle and cancelled the same over “conditions” imposed by him — all within a matter of less than 24 hours. She was last seen on Sunday evening, cycling around Raj Nivas (pic) while the CM and his loyalists sat outside in protest.

Bedi was scheduled to return only by February 20. But she changed her plans after the protest grew bigger, with DMK chief MK Stalin and VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan visiting the venue on Sunday and non-BJP Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrababu Naidu and Mamata Banerjee extending their support.

After Bedi shared on Twitter that she had invited the CM for talks, Narayanasamy thanked her and accepted the invite.

Things, however, took a drastic turn after that. The meeting was called off after a couple of hours. Bedi tweeted later that the CM had laid down some conditions for accepting the invitation for talks.

“...where we must meet, how should the meeting be conducted, who & who not must be present,” she said, adding that Narayanasamy was continuing his protest for political reasons. In a late evening presser, the CM explained his conditions.

HCM lays down conditions of accepting d invitation to attend any discussions. Such as: where we must meet, how should d meeting b conducted, who & who not must b present. His reasons for continuing d agitation is obviously for reasons other than what he’s claiming.

Matter over pic.twitter.com/A0718oGP7R — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) February 17, 2019

The cancellation of the meeting between Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy was as swift and sudden as the way it was planned. Bedi, who rushed back from Delhi to meet the CM, tweeted that the meeting was scheduled for 6 pm.

Narayanasamy, immediately, thanked the L-G for the invite and agreed to attend it along with his ministers, parliamentary secretary to the CM and government whip. He requested her to change the venue of the conference hall in the chief secretariat “in order to ensure neutrality in the discussion.” “During the meeting, all 39 issues raised by me in my letter dated February 7 shall be discussed. Chief Secretary, DGP, secretaries concerned, collector and all heads of departments shall be present so that the issue can be thrashed out at the earliest,” the CM stated in his response letter. He also said that during the meeting, there should not be any other consultant or officer on special duty.

After sending the letter, the CM and other ministers waited in the protest area while officials including Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar assembled at the Raj Nivas. After an hour, the Chief Minister received a response letter from Kiran Bedi. “Apparently, resolution of issues has been projected as primary cause for laying seige,” she said. Bedi said she had cut short her public engagements and reached Puducherry to hold talks to avoid any inconveniences to the public “by the politically motivated agitation”. But now, he has laid out four conditions in his reply, she said, adding that “no files are pending in my office”. “It appears to me that you want to stretch this matter unduly as it suits you politically. Had we met today, I could have cleared your doubts and moved ahead in taking the union territory forward in all respects. Also we would have discussed possible dates and venue options on the agreed town hall we thought of for the better understanding of issues for the common man, who I am sure, is eagerly waiting to hear your and my versions.” She stated in her letter.

Addressing the media later, Narayanasamy explained his stand once again. He alleged that the L-G had sent a letter to the Central Home Department seeking to appoint her former personal secretary Devanidhidas as her adviser. “The Home Ministry refused the proposal and suggested he be appointed as a consultant. However, I have sent a letter opposing the appointment, which is pending with the ministry. That is why I did not want him to be a part of the meeting,” she said. “The letter shows her arrogance. She has right to decide where to organise meeting, who to attend and at what time. Similarly, as per the Constitution of India, I and ministers also have right to decide the same,” he said.

Protest gains momentum

Narayanasamy’s protest gained considerable momentum on Sunday, with DMK chief Stalin and VCK chief Thirumavalavan visiting the venue and extending support. Chief Ministers of non-BJP states like Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrababu Naidu, HD Kumaraswamy and Mamata Banerjee have also extended support.