Sterlite issue: SC order setting aside NGT verdict welcomed by Thoothukudi residents

SC held that NGT does not have the jurisdiction to entertain Vedanta appeals against Government Order pronounced by the Tamil Nadu government to shut down the Copper Smelter plant.

File photo of Sterlite Copper plant

THOOTUKUDI: Thoothukudi residents and activists have welcomed the Supreme Court order setting aside the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order that allowed reopening of Sterlite Copper, a leading copper manufacturer functioning in Thoothukudi district. The SC order rejecting the NGT order that favoured Sterlite plant, has been perceived as a set back for its operations.

Even as the SC pronounced the order, many in the coastal city celebrated bursting crackers. 

On Monday, SC held that NGT does not have the jurisdiction to entertain Vedanta appeals against Government Order pronounced by the Tamil Nadu government to shut down the Copper Smelter plant. Whereas, the SC allowed Vedanta to move Madras High Court for interim relief.

SC has allowed the state government's appeal on the grounds of maintainability. 

Even as the order was pronounced, locals burst crackers at Trespuram, VE road, WGC road and on beach road. Anti-Sterlite activists said that they did not expect such an order in favour of people. "We are happy on SC rejecting the NGT order", they added.

Environmentalist Nitiyanand Jayaraman told Express that  "It is a big victory for the people. It should be ensured that the factory not only remains shut, but they must be made to clean up the contamination bit of the groundwater and the toxic waste they have left behind and the 30 lakh tonnes of slags disposed around Thoothukudi".

MR Regan, a resident of Trespuram said that it is a big victory on part of the protesters. In the further course of legal battle too truth will triumph, he exclaimed.

