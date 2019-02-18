Tamil Nadu cops nab trio who raped 15-year-old, filmed act

By Express News Service

Three youths have been arrested for the abduction and sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl in Velankanni. The police have booked the trio under the POCSO Act.

The girl, who hails from Nagapattinam, was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted in a lodge in Velankanni. The survivor, who was left at the crime scene, somehow managed to reach her uncle's home in Coimbatore. The uncle informed her parents who brought her back home on Sunday. Based on the victim’s complaint, police arrested S Vijay (23) from Velipalayam, K Aravind (23) from Nagore, and K Pradeep (23) from Thirumullaivasal on Monday. All the accused are fishermen by profession.

The girl, according to cops, had developed an acquaintance with Vijay a few weeks ago. On February 13, Vijay’s friends Aravind and Pradeep convinced her to elope with Vijay. The girl, who was unaware of their design, took some money from home and went to Sembian Lodge in Velankanni with and Vijay’s friends on a bike as per the plan.

There, she was sexually assaulted by Vijay and his friends. The trio had also filmed the sexual act. They left the lodge on February 14 after warning her of dire consequences if the crime is disclosed, police said.

The survivor told police that she had travelled to Karur, and then to Coimbatore where she had met her uncle on February 15.

The manager of the lodge K Ramani, who is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital, is also being charged for failing to prevent the assault and for not verifying the details of the youths.



Medical examination reportedly indicated that the girl had been sexually assaulted several times in the past five days. “We are trying to figure out what happened to the survivor, who is traumatised. We are also working together with Karur police to confirm if the girl was sexually assaulted by more people on her way to Coimbatore," said V Bathrinarayanan, the Additional Superintendent of Police, Nagapattinam.

The suspects have been charged under Sections 366 (kidnapping a woman), 364B (kidnapping in the intention of murder), 342 (wrongful restraint) of IPC and under various Sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The suspects have been remanded to judicial custody.