Transfusion botch-up: Unending woes add to HIV+ woman’s pain

Lalitha Ranjani By

Express News Service

MADURAI/VIRUDHUNAGAR: Even after two months, the travails of the 23-year-old woman who contracted HIV after being transfused with contaminated blood are yet to end. Sources said that she had rejected a job offer at Tamil Nadu State Aids Control Society (TANSACS), for it was in stark contrast to the earlier promise of a government job.

Speaking to Express, the mother of two, who was eight months pregnant with her second child when she contracted HIV said that last week, she turned down the job offer made by Project Director of Tamil Nadu State Aids Control Society (TANSACS) Dr K Senthil Raj at an Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) centre in Virudhunagar district as it was on contract-basis.

She said that she would not accept anything but the promised government job and that she preferred working in any department other than TANSACS “since it will be a constant reminder of the life-changing blood transfusion episode and of her ordeal in taking ART treatment for no fault of hers.”

She appealed the State to provide her children monetary assistance, claiming that the relation between herself and her husband had turned sour. In the days after the incident came to light, the then Principal Secretary to the Department of Health and Family Welfare J Radhakrishnan visited the woman in Sattur, initiated a preliminary inquiry, led by the Head of Department of Transfusion Medicine at Government Rajaji Hospital Dr M Sintha, and admitted the woman to a specially-created ward at the GRH on December 26 last. Later, a five-member expert committee headed by the Additional Director of Medical and Rural Health Services (P&D) Dr S Madhavi was constituted to probe into the incident and to submit a detailed report.

The State government had announced that the woman would be given a government job and free patta land in Sattur along with a house as compensation. Consequently, on December 29, Virudhunagar Collector A Sivagnanam who visited the woman at GRH handed over free land patta, allotted in her name, to the woman. The Collector also ordered for the construction of a house in the patta land under Chief Minister’s Solar Powered Green House Scheme (CMSPGHS).

However, the woman’s husband requested the district administration to allot land in a different site stating that the originally allotted site was in a remote location. Even two months after requesting an alternative site, the woman, who delivered second child, a girl, at the GRH on January 17, is yet to receive the promised compensation though an alternative site at Padanthal near Sattur has been identified by the district administration.