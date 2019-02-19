Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Activist goes ‘missing’ after release of documentary at press meet

According to Mani, Coordinator of Tamil Nadu Students and Youth Federation, Mugilan was last seen by his friends at 10.30pm at Egmore railway station on February 15.

Published: 19th February 2019

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Environmental activist T Mugilan has reportedly been missing since Friday, with his colleagues and friends stating that he went missing hours after holding a press meet in which he released a video documentary alleging that IG and DIG -rank police officials orchestrated the firing against anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi in collusion with the Sterlite Copper management. Thirteen people were killed in the firing.

T Mugilan

According to Mani, Coordinator of Tamil Nadu Students and Youth Federation, Mugilan was last seen by his friends at 10.30pm at Egmore railway station on February 15. Activist V P Ponnarasan told Express that Mugilan was to board the Mahal Express. “So he accompanied me till the train. Then, he boarded the unreserved compartment that was scheduled to leave at 10.15 pm.” He said after he reached Karur the next day, he tried to call Mugilan on his mobile but it was switched off. 

Government Railway Police have registered a case and began inquiry.

Rohit Nathan Rajagopal, Superintendent of Police, GRP Chennai, told Express that Mugilan’s mobile was active till 1.30am on Saturday. “We are retrieving data through CDR (call data record) analysis,” he added.
A habeas corpus plea was also made in the Madras High Court seeking Mugilan’s production in the court and to set him at liberty.

A division bench, before which the HCP from Madurai-based advocate and social activist Henri Tiphagne, came up on Monday, directed the Additional Public Prosecutor to get instructions and posted the matter on February 22. Meanwhile, Mugilan’s colleagues noted that in his press meet on Friday, he had said that two top police officials were present at the Thoothukudi Collector’s office much before the protesters could reach the complex. They reiterated that Mugilan had feared his life was under threat.

