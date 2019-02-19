Home States Tamil Nadu

Activists welcome verdict, vow to fight for permanent closure of Sterlite Copper plant

Anti-Sterlite activists said that they did not expect an order favouring the people. 

File photo of Sterlite Copper plant

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Residents and activists welcomed the Supreme Court directive, setting aside the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order allowing the reopening of Sterlite Copper smelter in Thoothukudi
The order brought cheers among activists fighting tooth and nail the company. Various stakeholders broke into impromptu celebrations, with some bursting crackers to mark the verdict. 

Environmentalist Nitiyanand Jayaraman told Express, “It is a big victory for the people. It should be ensured that the factory not only remains shut but it is made to rectify the groundwater contamination, clean up toxic waste left behind and clear the 30-odd lakh tonnes of slags.”

However, Anti-Sterlite Movement-1996 coordinator BM Thamilmanthan said that the order was just a poll gimmick as the apex court had shifted the proceedings to a lower court. A real victory would come only when the plant is permanently closed, he added.  

Thoothukudi People Welfare Lawyers Federation coordinator advocate Ganesh was more cautious in his assessment. While the order has left the industrialists ambiguous insofar as future investments are concerned, the order also has a bearing on the lives of labourers, he said, adding that coming close on the heels of the GIM, the order will have far-reaching ramifications.

Vaiko welcomes verdict
MDMK general secretary Vaiko, who was one of the parties appealing against the NGT order, welcomed the judgment. He said that he would go to the High Court on the issue and vowed not to allow the opening of the unit if an appeal is sought from the Vedanta-owned copper unit

