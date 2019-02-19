Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK slams Kamal Haasan for grama sabha remark

Published: 19th February 2019 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK’s mouthpiece ‘Murasoli’ criticised actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan for his statement that the DMK leaders are copying his practice of participating in grama sabha meetings.

Castigating the actor for blabbering over several issues, disappointed as he was over the absence of good response to his activities in the political arena, the article said he had already said that taking part in grama sabha meeting was not his own idea and in fact, he was following the idea of Satta Panchayathu Iyakkam (a social activist movement).  

But, the DMK has been participating in the meetings for several years and former Chief Minister, late M Karunanidhi, too, attended a grama sabha meeting at Vinnamangalam in Vaniyambadi Assembly segment, the article said, adding that at the time when Kamal was singing duets with heroines, the DMK ministers were taking part in meetings and he is not aware of the same.

Besides, the DMK cadre have also posted various photos in social media, which showed DMK leaders and former ministers, including Stalin and others, taking part in the grama sabha meetings in the past.

Jaya panel: OPS not to appear today

Chennai: The counsel for Deputy CM O Panneerselvam has submitted before the Arumu-ghaswamy Commission that he will not be appearing before it on Tuesday. It is learnt that his counsel filed a letter to the commission on Monday informing that Paneerselvam had some pressing commitments to attend on Tuesday. 

