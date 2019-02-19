Get cracking on removal of digital banners, Tamil Nadu government told

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has accused the State government of forcing it to initiate action under the provisions of the Contempt of Court Act, by not strictly following the directions given on many occasions with regard to the erection of digital banners and hoardings and their removal.

Taking serious note of the reluctance in removing the banners along the road, the bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and M Nirmal Kumar wondered whether they are flying in helicopters. The judges made the oral observations when social activist ‘Traffic’ K R Ramaswamy made mention before them on Monday.

He alleged that several banners and hoardings were erected on the roads of Coimbatore in connection with a jallikattu event, in which the ministers Velumani and Vijayabhasker had participated. The illegal banners he said were not removed even after the event was over a week ago.