‘Get ready for change’

The people of Tamil Nadu should get ready to remove both State and Central governments, urged DMK president MK Stalin in a statement on Monday.

Published: 19th February 2019 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The people of Tamil Nadu should get ready to remove both State and Central governments, urged DMK president MK Stalin in a statement on Monday. He stated, “A case has been filed in an American court against The Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTS) that it had spent Rs 26 crore as bribe to the authorities of the Tamil Nadu government for getting permission to construct a building at Siruseri and procure an electricity connection and environmental clearance for the same.

The case has brought shame to Tamil Nadu. Based on the evidence of the case, action has been initiated against the two higher authorities of CTS and a penalty of USD 28 million dollars has been imposed on the CTS on account of this case.”He also urged the DVAC to file a case and take steps to punish all the accused.

